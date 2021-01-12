Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club putting Parkersburg Area Community Foundation grant to children they assist

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Community Foundation’s COVID-19 relief grants is helping different organizations during the pandemic.

One of those groups is the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg.

The club was given $5 thousand in grants to help with programs and staffing issues.

Much of the staff has had to quarantine or stay at home due to restrictions.

They are hoping to use new methods to help kids at this time.

Officials at the Boys and Girls club say that this will go a long way to help after the many changes they have made during the pandemic.

“We have modified almost all of our guidelines. So we have totally transformed the way that we actually program and teach our kids. The way that our kids move throughout the building and how they interact with both our staff and our volunteers as well as each other,” says Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg executive director, Ben Shuman.

Staff at the Boys and Girls Club want to thank the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation for its continued support.

