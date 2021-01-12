City Council takes River Trail repairs a step further

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city council has requested $100,000 to focus on Marietta’s River Trail repairs. Contractual services have also been requested for earth movement repairs.

The city of Marietta poured over $2 million into the Ohio River Access Trail, but a portion of it collapsed in early June, resulting in a crushed sewer line, which has since been bypassed. The trail has been closed to the public ever since.,

The trail closure has sparked concerns in the community since some people relied on it to safely walk or bike to work or the grocery store.

