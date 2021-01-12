Advertisement

City Council takes River Trail repairs a step further

By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city council has requested $100,000 to focus on Marietta’s River Trail repairs. Contractual services have also been requested for earth movement repairs.

The city of Marietta poured over $2 million into the Ohio River Access Trail, but a portion of it collapsed in early June, resulting in a crushed sewer line, which has since been bypassed. The trail has been closed to the public ever since.,

The trail closure has sparked concerns in the community since some people relied on it to safely walk or bike to work or the grocery store.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice issues executive order on school openings
UPDATE: North Carolina man killed in Washington County crash
Jeremy OBrien Graphic
UPDATE: Stolen property found at home of man on the run
Patrick Morrisey
W.Va NAACP calls for the removal and disbarment of AG Patrick Morrisey
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
P-EBT program benefits resume in February

Latest News

Forecast for January 12th
Forecast for January 12th
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: 40 deaths, 921 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in W.Va.
WTAP News @ 11 - One person killed after wreck in Reno, Ohio
WTAP News @ 11 - One person killed after wreck in Reno, Ohio
WTAP News @ 11 - New guidelines for high school winter sports
WTAP News @ 11 - New guidelines for high school winter sports
WTAP News @ 11 - The college experience during the pandemic
WTAP News @ 11 - The college experience during the pandemic