COVID-19 vaccination clinic set Thursday in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled Thursday in Parkersburg is one of 14 planned this week across West Virginia, officials said.

The clinic, for anyone 80 or older, will be by appointment only and run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elite Sports Center, 2000 1st Ave.

Appointments can be made starting at noon on Wednesday by calling 304-420-1449. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

About 500 vaccines will be available, Carrie Brainard, threat preparedness coordinator for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, said. A total of 6,300 vaccines will be available across all 14 clinics.

“As Operation Save Our Wisdom continues to ramp up, I encourage all West Virginians who are age 80 and older to take advantage of the opportunity to receive a life-saving vaccine,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “West Virginia continues to lead the nation in vaccine distribution and administration because of the incredible work of our state agencies and local partners, and because West Virginians are choosing to take this safe and effective vaccine.”

Below is a list of dates, times and locations and for the remaining 13 clinics (Both Cabell County’s clinics and one in Monongalia County’s are fully booked):

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

Kanawha County

7:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment, call 304-357-5157 (may begin calling at 1 p.m. Tuesday for appointment).

Randolph County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment, call 304-636-4764.

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25404. Walk-in clinic; first-come, first-served.

Braxton County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624. By appointment, call 304-471-2240.

Cabell County (all appointments have been booked)

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Highlawn Community Building, 2788 Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. By appointment, call 304-526-3383.

Greenbrier County (includes Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming counties)

8:30 AM – 4:30 PM, State Fair of West Virginia – West Virginia Building, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment, Fayette County residents: call 304-574-1617; Greenbrier County residents: call 304-645-1787; McDowell County residents: call 304-448-2174; Mercer County residents: call 304-324-8367; Monroe County residents: call 304-772-3064; Pocahontas County residents: call 304-799-4154; Raleigh County residents: call 304-252-8531; Summers County residents: call 304-466-3388; Wyoming County residents: call 304-732-7941.

Hardy County (includes Grant, Hampshire, and Mineral counties)

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, National Guard Armory, 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV 26836. By appointment, Hardy County residents: call 304-530-6355 or 304-897-7400; Hampshire County residents: call 304-496-9640; Grant County residents: call 304-257-4922; and Mineral County residents: call 304-788-1321.

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment, call the Harrison County COVID Vaccine Hotline: 304-423-7969.

Monongalia County (all appointments have been booked)

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, West Virginia Army National Guard, Morgantown Readiness Center, 90 Army Band Way, Morgantown, WV 26508. By appointment, call 304-257-3383.

Randolph County

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment, call 304-636-4764.

FRIDAY, JAN. 15

Cabell County (all appointments have been booked)

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Highlawn Community Building, 2788 Collis Avenue, Huntington 25702. By appointment, call 304-526-3383.

Hancock County (includes Brooke County)

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Weirton High School Gymnasium, 100 Red Rider Road, Weirton, WV 26062. By appointment, Brooke County residents: call 304-737-3665; Hancock County residents: call 304-564-3343.

Kanawha County

8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, Cabin Creek Clinic at Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle, WV 25015. By appointment, call 304-734-2040 (may begin calling at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for an appointment) or email covid-19vaccine@cchswv.org. This location is open to those 80 years of age and older and is not limited to Cabin Creek participants.

