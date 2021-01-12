Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines available for some Funeral Home employees

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The COVID-19 vaccine has become more widely available to front-line workers across West Virginia, and Funeral Home staff members above the age of 50 are allowed to start making appointments.

Jon Leavitt, the owner and director of Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, received the COVID-19 vaccine at Cox’s Family Pharmacy on Tuesday.

Because of all the risks that Funeral Home staff members are subjected to, such as entering hospitals and nursing homes with positive patients, Leavitt says that now is as good a time as ever to make the vaccine available.

“We’ve got a number of staff that’s heavily involved,” said Leavitt. “They are going into nursing home facilities, they are going into hospitals, they are going into care facilities that there could be COVID patients and picking up COVID patients that are positive. We are seeing a dramatic increase since December, so this is perfect timing for us to get the vaccine.”

Even though it is still only optional, Leavitt is recommending that all Funeral Home staff members get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to them.

