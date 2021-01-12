Advertisement

UPDATE: Gas leak resolved in Marietta

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: 1/12/2021 5:20 P.M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A gas leak reported in Marietta Tuesday afternoon has been resolved. Roads that were closed following the report of the leak have been reopened, and an apartment complex that was evacuated has allowed residents to return.

No information has been provided about the cause of the leak.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1/12/2021 3:20 P.M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A gas leak has been reported in Marietta, at the intersection of Pike and Hart Streets.

According to the Marietta Police Department, a gas line ruptured, but the cause has not yet been determined. Streets in the area are being closed off, and an apartment complex is being evacuated.

No fires or injures have been reported.

Marietta Police, the Marietta Fire Department, and gas company officials are at the scene.

WTAP has a reporter at the location and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Morrisey
W.Va NAACP calls for the removal and disbarment of AG Patrick Morrisey
UPDATE: North Carolina man killed in Washington County crash
The West Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus releases a statement Monday night about W.Va....
Democratic Caucus critical of Wood County Sen. Mike Azinger
Fire damages Seventh street Kroger store
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
P-EBT program benefits resume in February

Latest News

COVID Vaccine Graphic
Ohio to begin vaccinating people older than 80 on Monday, DeWine says
Brittany and George
Lawyer George Cosenza, 1/13/21
Forecast for January 13th
Forecast for January 13th
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: 37 deaths, 1,189 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in W.Va.
Large drug investigation underway in Jackson County