UPDATE: Gas leak resolved in Marietta

UPDATE: 1/12/2021 5:20 P.M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A gas leak reported in Marietta Tuesday afternoon has been resolved. Roads that were closed following the report of the leak have been reopened, and an apartment complex that was evacuated has allowed residents to return.

No information has been provided about the cause of the leak.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1/12/2021 3:20 P.M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A gas leak has been reported in Marietta, at the intersection of Pike and Hart Streets.

According to the Marietta Police Department, a gas line ruptured, but the cause has not yet been determined. Streets in the area are being closed off, and an apartment complex is being evacuated.

No fires or injures have been reported.

Marietta Police, the Marietta Fire Department, and gas company officials are at the scene.

WTAP has a reporter at the location and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.