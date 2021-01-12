Joe Burrow update

Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he’ll be ready for the 2021 season
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
(AP) - Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he’s confident he’ll be ready to start the 2021 regular-season opener.

Burrow, in a Zoom call with reporters, says he can start running on his surgically repaired knee in February as he continues the rigorous rehab.

The rookie quarterback suffered tore ligaments in a Nov. 22 loss to Washington and had surgery in early December.

He’s up and around now and was back in Cincinnati this week.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and top overall NFL draft pick was among the league’s most prolific passers before going out with the injury in Week 11. 

