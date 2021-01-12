Marietta College Pioneers football team gearing up for shortened season

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

After having their football season postponed, the Marietta College Pioneers are ready to kick their season off this spring.

The Ohio Athletic Conference has instituted a five game season for it’s teams, and they will be split up into East and West divisions. Marietta College will play in the East division.

The team knows that this will be the weirdest and most different season they will have ever played. The team is not focused on the COVID-19 situations in other campuses, just on their campus and their team, which is all they can control.

“We’re going to focus in on what we can control,” said Andy Waddle, Head Coach of the Pioneers. “We want to win the areas we can win, and we want to go out there and put up a hell of a fight every time we touch the field. And that’s our focus, we want to be furious, we want to be intense, we want to be gritty, and we want to be a tough, and hungry football team.”

Waddle is calling on his older players to keep the team in the right mindset going into this shortened season.

The Pioneers kick off their season at Don Drumm Stadium against Baldwin Wallace on March 19.

