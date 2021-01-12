Advertisement

More WVU basketball games postponed

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The No. 13 West Virginia University basketball team is postponing 2 more games due to COVID-19 issues in the program.

The Mountaineer’s games against TCU on Saturday, January 16, and Tuesday, January 19 are being delayed because the team is not able to meet the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Big 12 Conference.

🚨 Schedule Alert 🚨 Our next two home games have been postponed. https://wvusports.com/news/2021/1/12/mens-basketball-next-two-home-games-postponed.aspx

Posted by WVU Men's Basketball on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

WVU’s game on Tuesday night against the Baylor Bears was already by the Big 12 Conference Monday.

The Big 12 will work with each school to reschedule the games.

WVU’s next scheduled game is Saturday, January 23 at Kansas St.

