Obituary: Alberta Ruth {Jenkins} Welker

Alberta Ruth {Jenkins} Welker, 86, of Lowell, passed away January 10, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 23, 1934 in Van Wert, Ohio. Alberta is the daughter of Erastus and Cora {Anderson} Jenkins.

Alberta was a graduate of Van Wert High School.

Alberta enjoyed painting, crocheting and sewing. Her greatest pleasure was serving her Lord & Savior. She was an active member of Twin Rivers Baptist Church where she assisted in many areas of the church.

Alberta is the mother of six children; Kathy Welker of Boone, IA, Debra (Dave) Lee of Ligonier, IN, Terry (Patricia) Welker of Warsaw, IN, Danny (Laura) Welker of Pensacola, FL, Brian (Linda) Welker of Lowell, OH, and Laura (Gerald) Tilton of Beverly, OH. She is also the gramma of 16 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Alberta is also survived by her two sisters Josephine {Jenkins} Tindall and Betty {Jenkins} Lewis.

Alberta is preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter Harold Welker whom she married on June 28, 1951. She was also preceded in death by her parents; six brothers Albert, Roger, Leo, Russell, Robert and Carroll; four sisters Velma, Jessie, Florine and Helen.

Alberta was truly loved by her family & friends. She enjoyed spending time with each & every one of them. Alberta has touched the lives & brought joy to all who knew her. She will be remembered for her faithful prayers & her never ending strength. The family would like to spend a special Thank You to the caregivers of Amedisys Hospice for their support during this difficult time. In remembrance of Alberta’s life, charitable donations can be directed to: Twin Rivers Baptist Church, 110 DAV Rd., Whipple, OH 45788 to continue spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ. Funeral services will be private. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com