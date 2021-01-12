Obituary: Barbara J. and Ralph E. Cozad

Barbara J. and Ralph E. Cozad, both age 76, of Mineral Wells, WV, were granted their angel wings 4 hours apart at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

Barbara was born November 7, 1944, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Woodrow and Oleta Burchard Duckworth. Ralph was born August 7, 1944 in Slate, WV, a son of the late Howard and Leona Province Cozad.

Ralph was retired from the Ames Plant and Barbara was a homemaker. They were active members of the Mineral Wells Baptist Church and loved their church family. She enjoyed puzzles, cross-stitching, and reading. He enjoyed yard work and being outdoors. Together, they enjoyed traveling, yard sales, square dancing, and spending time with their family.

They are survived by their two children, Tammy Bonnett (Robert) of Rockport, WV and Timothy Cozad (Julie) of New Martinsville, WV; grandchildren, Austin and Jackson Cozad, Tiffany Ann Scott (Mikhael), Matthew Bonnett (Shawna) and Angel Bonnett; great-grandchildren, Saph, Izzy, Gabriel, Neveah, Sage, Harley-Ann, and Riley. Barbara’s brother, James G. Duckworth (Connie) of Mineral Wells and Ralph’s siblings, Richard Cozad, Jean Allen Blosser and Harriet Blosser all of Parkersburg.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Cozad family.

