Obituary: Berlin Adkins

Berlin Adkins, 73, of Harrisville, went home to be with Jesus on January 10, 2021, after battling a severe illness.

She was born in Logan County, WV on June 12, 1947, the daughter of the late James Elbert and Stella (Osborne) Bailey.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Ethel Hornsby; Zerueh Edmiston; Almeda Jane Pridemore; Bradie May Testerman and Fredie Hammonds. She was also preceded in death by eight brothers, Jimmy Bailey; Preston Bailey; Alfred Lee Bailey; Wetzel Thomas Bailey; Willard “Tobe” Bailey; Thurman “Bee” Bailey and Arthur Lee Gibson. She was also preceded in death by an infant sister and two infant brothers, Loudon Bailey and Henry Bailey.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 30 years, Gary Wayne Adkins of Harrisville; ex-husband, Robert Jay Kell, Sr. of Parkersburg; a daughter, Sandra Lynn (Atushi) Minowa of Santa Ana, CA and three sons, Robert Jay “Robby” Kell, Jr. of Belpre, OH; David Leslie (Paula LeeAnn) Kell of Harrisville and Michael Paul (Loretta Lynn) Kell of Pullman. She leaves two sisters, Wanda Sue Davidson and Loucil Sutphin of Harrisville and a brother, Thomas J. Bailey of Fairmont.

She leaves five grandchildren, Steven Michael Kell; Hannah Dawn Kell and Nathan Ryan Kell all of Harrisville; Destini Brooke Kell of Pennsboro and Sarah Marie Kell of Pullman, as well as three step-grandchildren, Cheyenne Marie Reed of Johnstown, PA; Austin Christopher Reed and Ethan Delano Kot of Harrisville. She also leaves three step-great-grandchildren, Synthia Marie Barber; Alexandria LeeAnn Reed and Jesse Dwight Christopher Craig all of Johnstown, PA.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery in Harrisville, WV. Visitation will take place 6pm-8pm, Thursday. In accordance with the CDC guidelines masks/face coverings must be worn inside the funeral home.

