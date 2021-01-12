Obituary: George Gale Decker

George Gale Decker, 86, of Oak Grove, died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Harmar Place in Marietta.

He was born August 25, 1934 in Newport, Ohio to George E. and Dorothy Decker.

George was a Korean War veteran of the United States Navy.

He retired in 1994 from Pipefitters Local 168. George loved taking scenic car rides and was intrigued by the growth and changes along his drives. He enjoyed paint by numbers for relaxation of which many pieces he gave to his friends and family. Additionally, he loved taking bus trips around the United States and his annual vacations to Florida.

George will be deeply missed by his brother and sister-in-law Tom and Betty Decker along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Eleanor.

Friends may call Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 10 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11 AM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

