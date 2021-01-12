Obituary: Gregory Alan Garrett

Gregory Alan Garrett, 71, of Parkersburg passed away January 11, 2021 at the hospital/ in Camden Clark Medical Center. Greg was born on May 5, 1949 in Jay County, Indiana, the son of the late Don and Martha Garrett.

He graduated from PHS with the Class of 1967 as class president. He then graduated from WVU with a degree in Finance and enjoyed a career as a Financial Planner and Retirement Specialist. Greg had served as past president of WV Special Olympics and was active in the Jaycees. He founded the Junior Golf Program at Worthington Golf Course and was past president of the Blennerhassett Bicycle Club. Greg was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His family was the joy of his life.

He is by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Bailey Garrett; son, Ryan Gregory (Salena) Garrett of Wake Forest, NC; daughter, Carlynn Garrett (Simon) Keilty of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Avery, Sadie and Luke Garrett, Brynn and Ronan Keilty; brothers, Pete (Randy) Garrett of Maine, Mark (Della) Garrett of Tennessee and Doug (Beverly) Garrett of Parkersburg. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Eunice Bailey, brother-in-law, Gail Bailey both of Parkersburg, sister-in-law, Carla Bailey of Georgia and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law R.G. Bailey.

Greg will be remembered for his friendly smile, generous spirit, gift of gab and great sense of humor.

No Services are being held at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.