Obituary: Harold Dane Showen

Harold Dane Showen, 89, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 11, 2021.

He was born on November 21, 1931 in Spencer, WV, to the late Herman and Orva Showen. He proudly served in the United States Navy for four years as a boiler operator on the USS Norton Sound and retired from G.E. Plastics in 1993 after 24 years. Harold was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather with a passion for camping, hunting, and serving his church and community. A hands-on grandfather, he loved to play with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought him the greatest joy in life. Harold was a loyal follower of Christ, a member of the Southside Southern Baptist Church and a devoted member of the Seed Sowers for 30 years, whose mission included supplying missionaries with scriptures. He spent many hours volunteering at Erickson All-Sports Facility and enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in all of their endeavors. Harold loved fiercely and unconditionally; no one could be in his presence without feeling special.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 66 years, Joan Crouser Showen; son, Michael Showen; daughter and son-in-law, Lesa and Tony Layner; daughter-in-law, Donna Showen; six grandchildren: Eric Showen, Chad (Heather) Showen, Jeremy (Kayla) Layner, Kayla (William) Brooks, Josh (Danyell) Cross, and Katrina (Josh) Stephens; seven great-grandchildren: Tristan Showen, Landon and Caden Stephens, Luella Cross, Jaxson Layner, Annamoriah Showen, and Cameron Dane Brooks, who was named after his great-grandfather; and two sisters, Margaret Rhodes and Linda Murdock.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Rickey Dane Showen and sister Charlotte Showen.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the following organizations in his memory: Erickson All-Sports Facility (P.O. Box 3750, Parkersburg, WV 26103) or Gleaming for Christ Ministries (P.O. Box 1, 6153 Clay Road, Looneyville, WV 25259).

Private family services will be held at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home. Due to the recent Coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.lamberttatman.com.

