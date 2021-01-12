Obituary: Jesse S. Becker

Jesse S. Becker, 56, of Marietta passed away December 19, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born January 29, 1964, the son of Jacob Becker (deceased) and Faye Patrick of Florida.

On February 9, 1996, he married his soul-mate and love of his life, Jane Becker who survives. Also surviving are his brother, Wesley Becker of Lower Salem, Aunt Fran Campbell of Marietta, Uncle Alan (Christina) Wagner of Texas; stepchildren: Angel Headley, Craig (Heather) Terry and Kelci Terry, step grandchildren: Isaiah Headley, Sharelle West, Jasmine (Ryan) Bourne, Mikayla Terry and C.J. Andrews; step great grandchild Killian Bourne and very special people in his life, Molly and Chloe Rudolph of Marietta and Deb (David Rudie) Parmiter of Arizona.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, several aunts and uncle.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Jesse’s life will be held when it is safe to do so. McClure-Schafer-Lankford is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

