Obituary: LeAnna Marie (Whipkey) Featherstone

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
LeAnna Marie (Whipkey) Featherstone, 32, of Fleming passed away suddenly January 7, 2021.

She was born September 19, 1988 in Marietta to Lesa Whipkey of Fleming, OH and Nathan Winters of Lima, OH.  She will be missed by those who really knew her and truly loved her.

In addition to her parents, LeAnna is survived by her daughters Myli and Hailo of Fleming, her stepfather Ricky Hartshorn of Fleming, grandmothers Le Minh Jones of Fort Wayne, IN and Karen Winters of Lansing, MI, half sisters Reagan Winters of Fort Wayne, IN and Tamara Lahmon of Houston, TX.  Also surviving are her aunts Michelle Ward (Jeremy Abbott), Theresa (Jason) Erb of Vincent, and Rachel (Mike) Boyd of Lansing, MI, a very special friend Ozzie Lowers of Marietta and a nephew and several cousins.

LeAnna was preceded in death by her grandfather Phillip Whipkey of Marietta and brother Levi Whipkey.

Visitation will be held from 10 until 1pm on Thursday, January 14th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.  In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

