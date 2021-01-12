Advertisement

Obituary: Patricia Mae Waldeck Posey

Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Patricia Mae Waldeck Posey, 83 of Belpre, ohio passed away suddenly on January 9, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical facility in Parkersburg after an extended battle with Covid.

Patricia was born on December 25, 1937 in Parkersburg, WV. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Madge Waldeck. She was also a graduate of Belpre High School, class of 1956.

She was employed with WalBon of Ohio, Inc. for 55 years as their purchasing agent. Other employment was at Parkersburg Rig and Reel, and Nashua Photo.

Patricia is survived by her son Charles (Lydia) Posey of Belpre and brothers, Wayne (Lee), William (Dana), and Ralph (Marina) Waldeck. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Shannon (Joshua) Gard of Mineral Wells, WV, Sarah Posey of Marietta, Ohio, Chris Posey of Parkersburg, Devin Posey of South Carolina, and Megan Posey of Parkersburg, WV. She is survived by 5 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her oldest son, Douglas E. Posey of Belpre and her brother Edward Eugene Waldeck.

There will be a private family graveside service at Rockland Cemetery.

A Celebration Memorial of Patricia’s life will be held at a later date.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Association in Memory of Patricia.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

