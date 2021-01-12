Obituary: Ruby Gene Dicks

Ruby Gene Dicks, 93, of Parkersburg died January 11, 2021 at her residence. She was born on March 27, 1927 in New Milton, Doddridge County, WV and was the daughter of the late Guy and Emma Murl Kelley.

She was a homemaker and worked in various positions during her life with O’Ames during WWII and part time with Kinney’s shoe store. She also did book keeping for their auto parts businesses, as a Bowe’s distributor and for West Virginia Pioneer, where they received awards for the Musky lures they made. She was also a Methodist by faith attending various churches.

Ruby is survived by three children, Alan (Linda) Dicks of Whitesburg, KY, Elizabeth (Edward) Galland of Walker, WV, Michael (Rebecca) Dicks of Walker, WV; four grandsons, JC (Kim) Dicks, Kenneth Galland, Stephen (Valerie) Dicks, Daniel (Stephanie) Dicks; granddaughter, Sara Beth Dicks; great grandchildren, Matthew and Mason Dicks, Chloe, Avrielle, Bailey and Emma Dicks; one brother, David Kelley of New Milton, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jay Carl Dicks; infant son Sydney Wayne Dicks; granddaughter Stephanie Jill Galland; two brothers, Blaine and Keith Kelley; two sisters, Annabelle Burbridge and Mary Smith.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, Affordable In-Home Care and Marie Vanfossen, friend and caregiver, for all the special care given.

Funeral services will be Thursday 11:00 am at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Ed Sprout officiating.

Burial will follow at Middle Island Seventh Day Baptist Cemetery, New Milton, WV.

Visitation will be held Thursday 10-11 am at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association,

