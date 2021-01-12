Obituary: Sandra Kay (Vincent) Prather-Best

Sandra Kay (Vincent) Prather-Best, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 10, 2021.

She was born on January 29, 1954 in Parkersburg, WV to Zella I. (Roberts) and Rev. Stergel A. Vincent. Sandra was raised in Washington, WV with her only brother, David A. Vincent. She graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1973.

She married Steven A. Prather in 1973 and shared four beautiful children with him. Sandra was the proud mother to Alissa Riedel, Shauna Hall (Jason), Nathan Prather (Tiffany), and Andrew Prather (Emily). She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mother for many years before she took on the task of owning and operating a very successful business. She ran Prather Enterprises Home Cleaning Service for 25 years until her retirement in May of 2015. She married her last love Richard Best in October of 2015 and remained faithful until her death. Sandra was honored to be the grandmother of 6 beautiful grandchildren: Ethan Prather, Josiah Prather, Olivia Hall, Daniella Hall, Alayna Smith, and Colyn Prather. She was a devoted bible reader. She loved doing crafts, especially painting. Sandra was always very generous and loved to help others. She loved being with her family and cherished her time with them. She will be missed and they will always love her.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and many family members and friends whom she is enjoying their company in heaven.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre. Interment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm Thursday and one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

