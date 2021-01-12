Ohio girls basketball poll- Jan. 12
Fort Frye cracks the top ten in Ohio Division III girls high school basketball
(AP) - The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
1, Newark (12) 10-0 179
2, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6) 12-0 171
3, Reynoldsburg 6-0 124
4, Tol. Notre Dame 4-0 110
5, Mason 8-0 80
6, Sylvania Northview 5-0 65
7, Bellbrook (1) 10-1 60
8, Centerville 7-2 55
9, Huber Hts. Wayne 7-1 42
10, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 8-0 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springboro 25. Trenton Edgewood 23. Can. Glenoak 23.
DIVISION II
1, Napoleon (10) 9-1 148
2, Thornville Sheridan (3) 9-0 140
3, Circleville (1) 7-1 113
4, Lima Bath (1) 12-1 111
5, Alliance Marlington (1) 9-1 102
6, McArthur Vinton County 10-0 89
7, Granville 12-1 81
8, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 7-0 69
9, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 8-1 37
10, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 6-2 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 21. Canal Fulton NW 20. Bellevue 16. Norton 13. Bryan 12.
DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (15) 14-0 185
2, Cardington-Lincoln (3) 11-0 130
3, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 11-1 120
4, W. Liberty-Salem 10-0 92
5, Albany Alexander 8-1 83
6, Willard 10-1 67
7, Cols. Africentric 0-0 59
8, Findlay Liberty-Benton 9-2 49
9, Beverly Ft. Frye 9-0 45
10, Sardinia Eastern 12-1 40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 34. Bloomdale Elmwood 27. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 21. Cin. Purcell Marian 18. Proctorville Fairland 17. 16, Elyria Cath. 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (16) 13-0 186
2, Minster 9-1 137
3, Sugar Grove Berne Union 11-1 130
4, New Washington Buckeye Cent. (1) 11-0 115
5, Newark Cath. 6-0 111
6, Portsmouth Notre Dame 8-1 71
7, Peebles 7-1 68
8, New Knoxville 9-1 47
9, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 9-1 28
10, Glouster Trimble 9-1 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fisher Cath. 23. Cin. Country Day 18. Maria Stein Marion Local 16. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 15. Tol. Christian 12.
