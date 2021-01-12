Advertisement

Ohio girls basketball poll- Jan. 12

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
(AP) - The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1, Newark (12) 10-0 179

2, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6) 12-0 171

3, Reynoldsburg 6-0 124

4, Tol. Notre Dame 4-0 110

5, Mason 8-0 80

6, Sylvania Northview 5-0 65

7, Bellbrook (1) 10-1 60

8, Centerville 7-2 55

9, Huber Hts. Wayne 7-1 42

10, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 8-0 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springboro 25. Trenton Edgewood 23. Can. Glenoak 23.

DIVISION II

1, Napoleon (10) 9-1 148

2, Thornville Sheridan (3) 9-0 140

3, Circleville (1) 7-1 113

4, Lima Bath (1) 12-1 111

5, Alliance Marlington (1) 9-1 102

6, McArthur Vinton County 10-0 89

7, Granville 12-1 81

8, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 7-0 69

9, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 8-1 37

10, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 6-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary 21. Canal Fulton NW 20. Bellevue 16. Norton 13. Bryan 12.

DIVISION III

1, Berlin Hiland (15) 14-0 185

2, Cardington-Lincoln (3) 11-0 130

3, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 11-1 120

4, W. Liberty-Salem 10-0 92

5, Albany Alexander 8-1 83

6, Willard 10-1 67

7, Cols. Africentric 0-0 59

8, Findlay Liberty-Benton 9-2 49

9, Beverly Ft. Frye 9-0 45

10, Sardinia Eastern 12-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 34. Bloomdale Elmwood 27. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 21. Cin. Purcell Marian 18. Proctorville Fairland 17. 16, Elyria Cath. 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (16) 13-0 186

2, Minster 9-1 137

3, Sugar Grove Berne Union 11-1 130

4, New Washington Buckeye Cent. (1) 11-0 115

5, Newark Cath. 6-0 111

6, Portsmouth Notre Dame 8-1 71

7, Peebles 7-1 68

8, New Knoxville 9-1 47

9, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 9-1 28

10, Glouster Trimble 9-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lancaster Fisher Cath. 23. Cin. Country Day 18. Maria Stein Marion Local 16. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 15. Tol. Christian 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

