Ohio to begin vaccinating people older than 80 on Monday, DeWine says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio plans to begin delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to people older than 80 starting on Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine said during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

The state has been working with about 800 providers to make 100,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available to the state’s 420,000 residents in that age category, DeWine said.

“For now, there’s a scarcity of the vaccine,” he said. “But that’s the world we live in.”

As of Tuesday, 321,516 vaccinations had been administered in the state, DeWine said.

According to DeWine, local health officials have been directed to announce locations for the clinics on Wednesday or Thursday. Each provider will determine whether the shots will be available for walk-ins or by appointment only, he said.

In addition, DeWine announced plans to make the vaccines available to anyone 75 or older starting on Jan. 25, anyone 70 or older on Feb. 1 and anyone 65 or older on Feb. 8.

In addition, hospitals across the state have been directed to begin vaccinating anyone older than 80 starting on Monday, he said.

The governor also urged anyone with questions about the vaccine or anyone who needs transportation to a clinic to call their local Area on Aging office or 866-243-5678.

DeWine stressed that it’s important for people to get the vaccine because 87 percent of the 9,800 people in the state whose deaths have been linked to COVID-19 have been 65 or older.

DeWine said he expects the number of vaccines and the number of providers to continue to increase, pointing out a change announced Tuesday by the Trump administration that frees up vaccines that had been held back to make sure that there were enough doses for people to receive the second shots that are required for the vaccine to be fully effective.

DeWine also cited progress in vaccinations at the state’s more than 900 nursing homes. Employees and residents at 85 percent of those facilities have had an opportunity to get the vaccine, and second doses of the vaccine have already been made available at many of those nursing homes, he said.

