UPDATE: North Carolina man killed in Washington County crash

UPDATE: 1/12/21 10 A.M.

A 50-year-old North Carolina man was killed in a single-car crash Monday night in Washington County, and authorities said alcohol might have had a role in the crash.

Michael A. Siders of Charlotte, North Carolina, lost control of his 1997 Buick Park Avenue while driving south on County Road 20 near milepost 5 in Newport Township, according to a news release from the Marietta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The car went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail before hitting an embankment on the left side of the road and overturning, the patrol said.

Siders, who was alone in the car, was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

He was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital after the crash by the Newport Fire Department.

The crash, which happened about 9 p.m., remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1/11/21

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Troopers say one person is dead after a car wreck on the 4200 block of Sandhill Road in Reno, Ohio. The crash happened Monday night around 9:05 p.m. Troopers say only one car was involved. The driver was the only person in the car. Troopers did not say if the victim was a man or a woman. There are no other details about the wreck available right now. WTAP will bring you more details when they become available.

