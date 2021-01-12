Democratic Caucus critical of Wood County Sen. Mike Azinger

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus criticized state Sen. Mike Azinger of Wood County on Monday for refusing to condemn last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead.

In a statement Monday night, the caucus said: “The events of January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol represented a dark day for America. Five Americans died in the violent insurgence on the capitol. Democracy must be determined by ballots, not bullets. Senator Mike Azinger attended the events on Capitol Hill. We take no issue with the fact that he exercised his constitutional rights. We strongly believe that the First Amendment to our Constitution is the very foundation of our republic. Rather, what concerns us is his gross mischaracterization of the events.”

The statement referenced comments Azinger made on MetroNews earlier in the week in which “he called it a ‘great rally’ that was ‘inspiring’ and peaceful.’ In truth, it was an attempted insurrection in which a police officer was killed in the line of duty. He said the event was “quintessentially American. It put shivers up your spine.” In truth, the violence shocked our country to its core because it was so wholly un-American,” the statement said.

“He went on to say, “I hope [the president] calls us back.” In truth, there is no place for violent disruption of democratic principles and processes in the United States of America. We believe it is time for reasonable elected officials from both parties to join together to speak out against violence and for peace,” the statement said.

As a result, the caucus called on Azinger and other members of the state Senate to “condemn the violence, to stop flaming the fires of division, to speak with truth, and to support our nation’s cherished tradition of the peaceful transfer of power.”

