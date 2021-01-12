WVU-Parkersburg celebrates 60th birthday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is celebrating a milestone today that will continue for the rest of the year.

The community college is celebrating its 60th birthday today.

The festivities for this occasion aren’t going to end after today either.

They have put together a committee that will spread the appreciation that the community has given the college since its start in 1961.

“The idea is that it’s an inverted birthday celebration. The communities that we serve and our students have given so much to us over the years we want to use this year as an opportunity to give back to the community,” says WVU-Parkersburg president, Chris Gilmer. “So each month we’re going to do ‘WVU-P Gives.’ January is gloves. And we’ll be doing other things all throughout the year that we’ll give to our students and non-profits throughout the community as a way to say thank you.”

The college is planning a celebration next December when they hope that the pandemic is over.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.