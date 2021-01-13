Academic Achiever of the Week: Andrew Shapley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Andrew Shapley’s had football on his mind since third grade. It started out as just gathering around the TV with family to watch the big game.

Andrew remembered, “I used to watch football on TV with my family and it just looked like something fun to do so I started playing and fell in love with it.”

And that was that.

Since then, Andrew has made his mark in academics as well. He was awarded the PVC Scholar Athlete title in high school.

His grades aren’t the only impressive letters on his resume. Andrew’s been on the varsity football team since sophomore year.

He said his proudest moment of his four years at Frontier was a historical win.

“This year we won our first playoff game in Frontier history and it was just so cool and me and my friends got to dump the water….the water jug on our coach and it was just the most proud I’ve ever been.”

Winning isn’t the only important part about football. For Andrew, it’s also the friends he met along the way.

“We’re all like brothers. We’re always there for each other. We help each other out when needed on and off the field,” he said.

Andrew’s high school years may be ending soon but that doesn’t mean he isn’t taking football with him. He’s already in contact with some college recruiters.

All thanks to years of hard work.

Andrew said, “Back in seventh grade or sixth grade, or something like that, me and my friends were watching college football highlights and I thought that’s pretty cool I want to play college football so I started working then and I got really into it in high school. I started lifting, I started working out, running, trying to make myself better every day. Now I got a few options to choose from.”

