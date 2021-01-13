Authorities evacuated multiple buildings due to gas leak

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - AP was digging a hole for a new utility pole when they struck a gas line, resulting in a gas leak at Pike and Hart Street, according to Captain Mike Dietsch. The Marietta Fire Department was called around 1:30 P.M. then evacuated an apartment complex and two nearby businesses. Multiple other buildings were put on lock-down.

Dietsch said the leak created a dangerous situation.

“Due to the high pressure and the amount of gas, if it would’ve hit the right mixture, it could’ve detonated, could’ve started a fire, could’ve accumulated in their building, and then cause an issue so, as a safety precaution, we evacuate the surrounding buildings...,”

The evacuation and lock-down order has since been lifted.

