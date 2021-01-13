Advertisement

Authorities evacuated multiple buildings due to gas leak

By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - AP was digging a hole for a new utility pole when they struck a gas line, resulting in a gas leak at Pike and Hart Street, according to Captain Mike Dietsch. The Marietta Fire Department was called around 1:30 P.M. then evacuated an apartment complex and two nearby businesses. Multiple other buildings were put on lock-down.

Dietsch said the leak created a dangerous situation.

“Due to the high pressure and the amount of gas, if it would’ve hit the right mixture, it could’ve detonated, could’ve started a fire, could’ve accumulated in their building, and then cause an issue so, as a safety precaution, we evacuate the surrounding buildings...,”

The evacuation and lock-down order has since been lifted.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Morrisey
W.Va NAACP calls for the removal and disbarment of AG Patrick Morrisey
UPDATE: North Carolina man killed in Washington County crash
The West Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus releases a statement Monday night about W.Va....
Democratic Caucus critical of Wood County Sen. Mike Azinger
Fire damages Seventh street Kroger store
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
P-EBT program benefits resume in February

Latest News

COVID Vaccine Graphic
Ohio to begin vaccinating people older than 80 on Monday, DeWine says
Brittany and George
Lawyer George Cosenza, 1/13/21
Forecast for January 13th
Forecast for January 13th
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: 37 deaths, 1,189 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in W.Va.
Large drug investigation underway in Jackson County