Fire damages Seventh street Kroger store

(WCAX)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire just before 3 P.M. Tuesday forced evacuation of the Kroger store on Seventh street in Parkersburg.

Fire Chief Jason Matthews tells us it began in an electrical panel in the store’s deli section.

While firefighters were called to the scene, the fire was quickly put out by the store’s sprinkler system.

No injuries were reported, but Chief Matthews says there was smoke and water damage throughout the store.

The business was closed while a cleanup was in progress.

