Harmar Place staff, residents get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Most of the staff and residents at Harmar Place received a second round of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier today.

Roughly 59 employees and residents got the first round of the vaccine in late December.

The assisted-living facility was among the first in the state to receive the first round of vaccines.

Now that employees have received the second dose of the vaccine, officials say it’s a boost to the safety of the patients at the facility.

“In about 10 days we’ll probably reach maximum protection from both the vaccines,” says United church homes chief clinical advisor, Dr. Dan Cannone. “A nice build-up of antibodies. So, what that means is, our staff can safely come in here and handle residents from other parts of the area that might be positive that would come in here and not worry about catching the disease. And also not bringing active disease to spread to their families. So it gives them security that way too.”

CVS Pharmacy in Marietta helped administered the vaccines.

