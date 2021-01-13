Advertisement

Homeland Security: “No credible threat” to W.Va. events

In efforts to ensure security at state capitols in our region-- police officials from west...
In efforts to ensure security at state capitols in our region-- police officials from west Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky say steps are being taken.(WSAZ)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s Homeland Security says there are “no credible threats” involving upcoming state events.

National Guard troops have been placed on high alert for next Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.

But there are also events planned in West Virginia, including the inauguration of Governor Jim Justice and the start of the legislative session.

The governor said Monday the ceremony marking the beginning of his second term will be held next Friday in the back of the state capital-and be a smaller-than-usual ceremony.

”To say we have no credible threats in our region doesn’t mean that we’re not remaining vigilant; in fact, just the opposite,” Homeland Security Secretary Thom Kirk said at the governor’s Wednesday briefing. “We’re trying to keep the people and the property in the state as safe and secure as we can.”

The Associated Press reports that, in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine has activated more than 500 National Guard members in preparation for what the FBI has called “massive armed protests” in Columbus and the nation’s state capitals.

The guard has been put on alert from January 14th through the 21st.

DeWine was among several governors who received the warning Monday.

