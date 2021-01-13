Advertisement

Large drug investigation underway in Jackson County

(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 5 A.M. Wednesday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) launched the largest drug investigation warrant sweep in the state’s history.

Operation Centennial Sweep includes 113 fresh warrants for various drug targets involving methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, prescription narcotics, and marijuana.

Officers from the JCSD, Ravenswood PD, Ripley PD, US Marshal, DEA, WV State Police, DNR, and others are working to meet the goal of 100 targets.

The effort is being spearheaded by the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations.

