Advertisement

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has administered over 1,300 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says it has administered between 1,300 and 1,400 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to people within its six-county region.

The six counties in its region include: Wood, Wirt, Roane, Ritchie, Pleasants and Calhoun counties.

Most of those who have received the vaccine include first responders and people 80 or older.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Threat Preparedness Coordinator Carrie Brainard estimates the vaccine has been given to roughly 35% of those who are 80 or older.

Brainard says that the department will continue to hold vaccine clinics, and it is important to make an appointment.

“We will be doing vaccine clinics probably every week, for quite some time,” said Brainard. “So, people need not to panic, they just need to call in. If they don’t get through, then the next time we open one up, just start calling again. We can’t take a wait list, but we are trying to get in and scheduled as quickly as possible. "

The department will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Thursday at the Elite Sports Center in Parkersburg. The 500 appointments for this clinic have been filled.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office executed "Operation Centennial Sweep."
Large drug investigation underway in Jackson County
File image
Two-car crash sends car into downtown Parkersburg building
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone 80 or older will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m....
UPDATE: Age limit lowered for COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Parkersburg
UPDATE: Seventh Street Kroger store has reopened, the deli remains closed
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/14/21
Forecast for January 14th
Forecast for January 14th
Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 1/14/21
Overall, a decrease in crime
Washington County Sheriff’s Department reviews 2020 crime statistics
Overall, a decrease in crime
WTAP News @ 10 - VOD - Washington County Sheriff's Office Reviews Crime Statistics