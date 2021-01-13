Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has administered over 1,300 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says it has administered between 1,300 and 1,400 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to people within its six-county region.

The six counties in its region include: Wood, Wirt, Roane, Ritchie, Pleasants and Calhoun counties.

Most of those who have received the vaccine include first responders and people 80 or older.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department Threat Preparedness Coordinator Carrie Brainard estimates the vaccine has been given to roughly 35% of those who are 80 or older.

Brainard says that the department will continue to hold vaccine clinics, and it is important to make an appointment.

“We will be doing vaccine clinics probably every week, for quite some time,” said Brainard. “So, people need not to panic, they just need to call in. If they don’t get through, then the next time we open one up, just start calling again. We can’t take a wait list, but we are trying to get in and scheduled as quickly as possible. "

The department will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Thursday at the Elite Sports Center in Parkersburg. The 500 appointments for this clinic have been filled.

