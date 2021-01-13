Advertisement

NYT: McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable acts

The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and...
The "New York Times" is reporting McConnell thinks Trump committed impeachable offenses and wants him out of the party.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The New York Times reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell thinks President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses.

According to the article, McConnell told associates that he is “pleased” Democrats are working to impeach Trump.

McConnell is reportedly furious at the president for inciting a riot at the Capitol that left five people dead.

One source says the two have not spoken since and that McConnell “hates” Trump.

The newspaper reports McConnell thinks an impeachment will help purge the president from the GOP.

It also says he wants to see the specific article of impeachment.

If it passes the House of Representatives, the Senate would vote on whether to convict the president, but McConnell has not said if he would do that.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Morrisey
W.Va NAACP calls for the removal and disbarment of AG Patrick Morrisey
UPDATE: North Carolina man killed in Washington County crash
The West Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus releases a statement Monday night about W.Va....
Democratic Caucus critical of Wood County Sen. Mike Azinger
Fire damages Seventh street Kroger store
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
P-EBT program benefits resume in February

Latest News

COVID Vaccine Graphic
Ohio to begin vaccinating people older than 80 on Monday, DeWine says
Brittany and George
Lawyer George Cosenza, 1/13/21
Forecast for January 13th
Forecast for January 13th
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said President Donald Trump was responsible for...
Pelosi: Trump represents 'clear and present danger'
House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration