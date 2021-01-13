Advertisement

Obituary: Clara Bell West-Robert

Published: Jan. 13, 2021
Clara Bell West-Roberts, 91, of Vienna, West Virginia died peacefully in the afternoon on January 11th, 2021 at Cedar Grove, Assisted living. She was met by her mother and father, Millard and Fannie West, her late husband, Danial Roberts, and her great- granddaughter, Morgan Grimm.

She was survived by her two daughters, Allegra Wright (Walter) and Suzette Roberts-Reed (Jerry). Also by her two granddaughters, Paige Ahmed (Zain) and Nevella Grimm (Jeffrey) and her two great- granddaughters, Jocelyn Grimm and Finley Ahmed.

In her beautiful 91 years on this earth, she graduated high school in 1947, worked at Public Debt for 20+ years, was a member of the Calvary Memorial Church and her last few years, she attended Independent Baptist Church. She was a very loving, caring, and independent women until the day she left this earth. The family would like to thank, Chris Dowler, Linda Spintler, Carolyn and Ron Leasure, Trisha McGrotty, the caregivers at Cedar Grove and the people at Amedisys Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Mike Elder officiating. Burial will follow at Eventide Cemetery in Spencer, WV. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

