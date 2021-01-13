Advertisement

Obituary: David Lee Riel

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Lee Riel, 82, of Parkesburg, W.Va. passed away Monday, January 11, 2021.

David was born October 28, 1938 in Parkersburg, a son of the late John Lewis Riel and Macel Jarvis Riel.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired after 41 years service at Corning Glass (Schott). He loved outdoor activities, especially hunting, golfing and P.H.S. football.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Riel on March 16, 2011.

Interment was in the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Because of the current pandemic, a family gathering with a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg was honored to assist the Riel Family with arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Gregory Paul McConn Brubraker
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Clara Bell West-Robert
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Valdis Ansis Augstkalns
Obituary: Phillip Burns
Obituary: Phillip L. Burns

Obituaries

Obituary: Heather Dawn Morris
Obituary: Heather Dawn Morris
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lana Kern
Obituary: Harold Dane Showen
Obituary: Harold Dane Showen
Obituary: George Decker
Obituary: George Gale Decker
Obituary: Ruby Dicks
Obituary: Ruby Gene Dicks
Obituary: Alberta Ruth {Jenkins} Welker
Obituary: Alberta Ruth {Jenkins} Welker