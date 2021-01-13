Obituary: David Lee Riel

David Lee Riel, 82, of Parkesburg, W.Va. passed away Monday, January 11, 2021.

David was born October 28, 1938 in Parkersburg, a son of the late John Lewis Riel and Macel Jarvis Riel.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired after 41 years service at Corning Glass (Schott). He loved outdoor activities, especially hunting, golfing and P.H.S. football.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Riel on March 16, 2011.

Interment was in the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Because of the current pandemic, a family gathering with a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg was honored to assist the Riel Family with arrangements.

