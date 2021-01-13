Obituary: Heather Dawn Morris

Heather Dawn Morris, age 38, died from the disease of opioid addiction on January 6, 2021. She was born on January 8, 1983 in Parkersburg to parents, James and Linda Morris. Many family and friends will miss Heather’s cheerful smile, hearty laugh and willingness to help others.

Surviving family members include her parents, James and Linda Morris of Parkersburg, WV: her three sons, Donavon McCune, Jacob McCune, and Dakota McCune, all of Parkersburg, WV: siblings, Vicki Williams of Vienna, WV, Sheri Scholl of Vienna, WV, Steve Waggoner of Parkersburg, WV and Angela Morris of Parkersburg, WV. Heartbroken from the loss of her best friend is Tara Biles. Heather and Tara had been life-long best friends since childhood.

Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society is helping the family with arrangements. A celebration of Heather’s life will be scheduled for the future.