Obituary: Pamela Louise Curtis

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Pamela Louise Curtis, 67, of Vincent, OH passed away January 6, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on May 29, 1953 in Parkersburg and was the daughter of the late Edward and Vesta Fly.

Pamela attended Parkersburg High School where she was a cheerleader. She also enjoyed and studied ballet at the Schrader Youth Ballet Company. She loved gymnastics and was a Pittsburgh Pirates fan.

Pamela is survived by one son, Tommy Curtis (Michelle) of Vincent, OH and one grandson, Conner Curtis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, George W. Curtis and sister, Anne Flanagan.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com

