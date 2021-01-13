Advertisement

Obituary: Phillip L. Burns

Phillip L. Burns, 70 of Williamstown,WV. passed away  January 8, 2021 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Cincinnati OH.  and was raised by the late Milton and Grace Weurtz until their passing when he was 12 and then  Ralph Canon of Bradenton, FL. and the late Bessie Canon.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and had worked for many years as a Chemical Operator for G.E. Plastics.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, four wheeling and traveling and had loved his month long trip out west Prairie Dog Hunting.  He loved his family and was a doting grandpa to his granddaughter Ally who was the “Apple of His Eye”.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pansy L. Ritchie Burns of Williamstown;  His daughters, Janette Boone (Rodney) of Boaz,WV. and Susan Brown (Eric) of Waverly, WV. and his beloved granddaughter, Allyson Brown.  His cousins, Jerry Canon, Bonita Canon and Blain Canon.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Adam Brown and his cousins, Nina Sparta and Brian Canon.

Graveside services will be Saturday, January 23 rd  at 2:30pm at the Burnt Hill Cemetery with Reverend Michael Branch officiating.

Memorial donations in his honor may be made to the St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, The Blennerhassett Friends of the NRA or the Williamstown American Legion.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

