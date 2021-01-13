Obituary: Ural S. Hunt

Ural S. Hunt, 94 of Washington, WV formerly of Mineral Wells, WV went home to be with his Heavenly Father January 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, Florida.

Ural was born July 2, 1926 in Belleville, WV, a son of the late Aden & Inez (Swain) Hunt. He was a United States Army veteran serving in WWII as a mechanic working on all military vehicles. In 1945 he married the love of his life Pauline Hoffman. They were happily married 69 wonderful years. He was a long-standing member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. He and wife Pauline started Cub Scout pack 43 and then on to Boy Scout Troop 86 in the Mineral Wells area.

Ural retired from E.I. DuPont after 38 years. He spent the next several years enjoying his love for woodworking, creating beautiful furniture and craft items for many people in the community and surrounding areas. Ural’s fondest memories were of vacationing at Myrtle Beach with his family. He enjoyed fishing with wife (Bean), children, grandchildren, along with many of his friends in the community. The most important thing to him was the time he spent with his wife and children. His greatest love was his family.

Ural is survived by his five children, Connie Valentine (Mike) Cape Coral, FL, Carolyn Litton (Jim) St. Augustine, FL, Ken Hunt (Phyllis) Ravenswood, WV, Kay Perkins (Bob) Washington, WV, and Tammy Garner (James) Cape Coral, FL; brother, Dale E. Hunt (Jessica) of Atlanta , GA; nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by wife, Pauline Hunt; parents, Aden and Inez Hunt; sister, Faye Stethem; and granddaughter, Lydia Valentine.

For health and safety precautions due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the community, a private family celebration of life will be held at Lambert -Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. Parkersburg on Friday, January 15, 2021. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mineral Wells.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

