Obituary: Valdis Ansis Augstkalns

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Valdis Ansis Augstkalns, 81, of Vienna, WV, passed away January 11, 2021 at his residence and is now reunited with his wife and parents.

He was born on March 31, 1939 in Rezekne, Latvia, the son of the late Janis Augstkalns and Lidija Placans Augstkalne.

Valdis moved to the United States in 1950 as a refugee from World War II. He was a Holocaust survivor with an overcomer attitude towards life. He lived in Yuma, Arizona, and then in North Adams, Massachusetts where he graduated from Drury High School in 1957, later obtaining a Masters degree in chemical engineering from the University of Massachusetts. Valdis had served in the US Army with the chemical corp. He moved to the Vienna area in 1963 and began his career at DuPont Washington Works where he had worked for forty two years and had developed several US patents. He will be remembered for his wonderful stories and his wealth of information on many topics. He was well read, enjoyed science fiction books, and lived a colorful full life.

Valdis is survived by his daughter Mary Catherine “MC” Augstkalns and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Ann Ellinghausen Augstkalns in 1998.

A life celebration will be held 5:00pm Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Family and friends will be received from 4 - 5 prior to the Life Celebration.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at  www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

