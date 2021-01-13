Parkersburg extends deadline for Small Business Relief Fund applications

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg and the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council have extended the deadline for Small Business Relief Fund applications to March 31, 2021.

To be eligible, businesses must:

• Be located in the corporation limits of the City of Parkersburg.

• Have been in business for at least one year (since March 1, 2019). • Have been in good standing with applicable City fees as of December 31, 2019.

• Be a low- to moderate-income (LMI) business owner and/or a business that employs (or previously employed) at least 51% LMI workers.

• Employ ≤ 25 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) Low- to Moderate- Income (LMI) Workers.

In May 2020, the city received a special allocation of Community Development Block Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (CARES ACT). The intention was to support local small businesses and workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parkersburg’s administration and city council established a Small Business Relief Fund Program in the amount of $300,000, to provide short-term working capital assistance for businesses to retain and/or create jobs for low- to moderate- income workers adversely impacted by the pandemic.

Since the initial application deadline in October 2020, 16 small businesses in the community have been and/or are in the process of being awarded funds through the Small Business Relief Program.

Those who would like to receive an application are asked to call (304) 422-4993 or email ana.ambrose@movrc.org.

