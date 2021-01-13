Sen. Azinger fires back at W.Va. Democrats

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mike Azinger isn’t backing down on comments he’s made about last week’s siege at the U.S. Capitol-remarks that have angered West Virginia Democrats.

The state Democratic Caucus Monday called on the state senator from Wood County to denounce comments he’s made on a statewide radio talk show and other recent interviews.

In interviews with media outlets-including WTAP-Azinger in recent days praised those who went to a rally for President Donald Trump last Wednesday-and marched on the Capitol.

Tuesday, he told us the protesters-and the reasons for their actions-have been misunderstood-while continuing to blast the Democratic party as “Marxist” and “Stalinist”.

”The Democrat party, locally and nationally-I’m on a national list, even, of the Democrat party-they’re trying to make patriotic Americans sound like they’re committing treason, when the exact opposite is the truth.”

Azinger also hasn’t been happy with some of his fellow Republicans who condemned the violence, calling them “cowardly”.

He also has claimed in numerous media interviews Antifa is responsible for the riots and damage at the Capitol last Wednesday.

The FBI has said there’s no indication Antifa was involved in the siege.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.