Smitty’s Pizza to fundraise for Boys & Girls Club

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Smitty’s Pizza is holding a fundraising night on January 19, during which 50 cents of each pizza, sub, or other entree item purchased between 4 P.M. and 11 P.M. will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County.

The fundraiser will take place at the Smitty’s locations in Marietta, Reno, and Belpre.

“[The Boys & Girls Club] called me because they knew that I do these. I’ve been doing them for several years for different groups and school functions,” the restaurant’s owner said.

Smitty’s has also raised money for Relay for Life teams and other local organizations. Those who are interested in organizing a fundraiser are asked to call the restaurant.

Funds raised will go to support the Boys & Girls Club’s Gym Campaign. The campaign was launched in 2019, and its goal is to construct a gym that will be a safe space for children to socialize and receive support from staff. The Club envisions the gym expanding to include a concession stand, locker room, Planet Fitness room, and classroom. It will also serve as a venue for community events like fitness classes, birthday parties, and more. Additional information about the campaign can be found on the Club’s website.

Details and updates about the fundraiser can be found on its Facebook event page.

