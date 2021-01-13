Two-car crash sends car into downtown Parkersburg building

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle accident just before noon Wednesday sent a car into the side of a downtown Parkersburg building.

No injuries were reported in the accident about 11:45 a.m. in the heavily traveled area of Fifth and Juliana streets.

Parkersburg Police said a northbound Ford Escape driven by Emily Brunner of Athens ran a red light at the intersection.

Another vehicle driven by Claudia Worstell of Belpre hit the side of the My Way lounge after colliding with the Escape.

There was only minor damage to the building, police said.

The crash slowed traffic in the area for about 45 minutes.

Brunner was cited for failure to maintain control of her vehicle, police said.

