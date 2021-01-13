Vaccine to be available next week for those 80 or older

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Many of those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus in Washington County won’t have to wait much longer to get their shots as Ohio begins phase 1B of its vaccination plan next week.

Health officials say the move to begin vaccinating those 80 or older is important because they make up roughly five percent of the county’s population and are among those most at risk of getting the virus.

The state’s plan calls for more people to get access to the vaccine in the coming weeks as the supply increases, with an emphasis on those 65 or older, who make up roughly a quarter of the county’s population.

Officials say the vaccination plan will go a long way toward helping the immune systems of people who are most at risk.

“In Washington County, about 95 percent of the deaths have occurred among those that are 65 and older,” says Marietta/Belpre health dept. health commissioner, Anne Goon. “So, that’s why 65-year-olds and older are in phase 1B. And then when you break down that age group further, as you get older, each subsequent group of individuals makes up a very large portion of that. So, for our local community, those who are 80 and above make up a large portion of that 95 percent overall that have died from COVID-19.”

Vaccinations for those older than 80 are expected to begin on Tuesday.

We will let you know the locations for the vaccines as soon as we get that information from county health officials.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.