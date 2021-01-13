Vice President to visit West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to West Virginia.

Pence is expected to be in Charleston on Friday, January 15 to attend a memorial service honoring the life of General Chuck Yeager. That’s according to the Office of the Vice President.

Yeager was the first pilot to ever break the sound barrier.

Vice President Pence will go back to Washington, D.C. Friday evening.

