Area Congressmen vote against impeachment

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just a week after supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. House on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump, charging him with incitement of insurrection, referring to the events of January 6.

Trump becomes the first U.S. President to be impeached twice.

Republican Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta was among those who did not vote to impeach the president.

WTAP reached out to Johnson after Wednesday’s vote, but spokesman referred us to a statement released Tuesday night in which Johnson condemned the rioters involved in the violence on Capitol Hill, saying that anyone who broke the law should be held accountable. Johnson also called for healing, which he argued would not happen if the 25th Amendment were to be invoked or if the House voted to impeach President Trump.

“America needs a break from the riots, the violence, and the vitriol political rhetoric that is encouraging this toxic environment,” he said. “A 25th Amendment measure or impeachment will do nothing to help America heal, but will certainly widen the division. And, to intentionally further alienate tens of millions of Americans with raw nerves who already feel alienated economically and culturally by America’s political, corporate, academic, and media elites is both reckless and potentially further destabilizing.”

You can read his full statement here.

Republican Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing his intention to also vote against impeaching Trump.

McKinley said he wanted more time and deliberation before taking a vote on impeachment, calling out other representatives for rushing the process. He said if Congress takes an appropriate amount of time to uncover all of the facts, they may discover that the president committed an impeachable offense, but for now he said he was not comfortable voting that way.

“With the benefit of all the facts, it may become evident that the President did indeed commit an impeachable offense,” McKInley said. “However, with a truncated, rushed process, I can’t fairly make that judgment and will vote against the Article of Impeachment today.”

Republican Alex Mooney of West Virginia also voted against impeaching the president.

While other Congressional leaders have said Trump incited the violence on Capitol Hill through a speech he gave at a rally last Wednesday, Mooney said that speech is protected by the First Amendment.

“Today’s vote to impeach the President lacks constitutional merit and only adds to further anger and division in America,” Mooney said. " President Trump has seven days left in office and he has repeatedly, including today, called for a peaceful transition of power. Now is the time to put partisan politics aside and work together for the best interest of America.”

You can read Mooney’s full statement here.

