Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg names Lynn Reins as chief executive officer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg (BGCP) announced today that it has named Lynn Reins as its new chief executive officer, effective January 18.

Current CEO Ben Shuman is stepping down after 10 years to pursue other interests

Reins has a decade of Boys & Girls Club experience; she began her tenure with Boys & Girls Clubs as a youth development professional in November 2010 at Boys & Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson in Kentucky. She continued with BGCFS for 10 years being promoted from Youth Development Coordinator to Director of Education to her most recent role as Director of Operations.

She is a Trauma-Informed Care trainer certified in June 2019 and believes leading through a trauma-informed lens is a best practice she will continue.

Reins has been recognized for her dedication to youth development and her community throughout the years as well. She was the 2011 Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentucky Outstanding Staff Member. She was also named “Woman of the Year” by the Franklin-Simpson Business and Professional Women group in 2019. Most recently, Lynn was named the recipient of the 2020 John Alesch Outstanding Program Staff Award” at the BGCA Midwest Leadership Conference.

Reins serves as Vice President of the Franklin-Simpson Business and Professional Women, as well as serving on the Community Education Advisory Council, Get Healthy Simpson Coalition (chairing their mental health committee), the BGCA Midwest Program/Operations Committee since April 2020, and, most recently, was asked by BGCA to serve on the Racial Equity Taskforce.

She holds a Master of Social Work degree and studied sociology, criminology, and nonprofit administration during her undergraduate studies at Western Kentucky University. She is married to her best friend, Travis, and they have three children: Gage, Xander, and Scarlett.

“It is known that 54% of club youth say the club saved their lives. I wasn’t a club kid, but that doesn’t mean the club hasn’t saved me: the impact on my life has been indescribable. The role of CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg allows me the opportunity to utilize my decade of experience in youth development to serve the youth and their families creating a brighter future for not only them, but the community of Parkersburg as a whole. I am humbled to be offered this opportunity and will spend my time cultivating relationships within Parkersburg and across Wood County to better serve our most treasured of commodities, our young people,” Reins said.

As CEO, Lynn’s responsibilities include leading the organization’s strategic direction, oversight of organizational operations, financials, programming, brand reputation, talent recruitment, resource development, and stakeholder relationships. The CEO also serves as the organization’s primary ambassador and lead communicator. Lynn, in partnership with her team and the board, will oversee the organization’s club.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.