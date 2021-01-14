Advertisement

Buckeyes best Wildcats

Ohio State downs Northwestern 81-71 in Big Ten hoops.
(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 23 points to lead No. 21 Ohio State to an 81-71 win over Northwestern.

The Buckeyes (10-3, 4-3) avenged a one-point loss to the Wildcats on Dec. 26.

Justin Ahrens added 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers, including a timely one late in the second half to help preserve the Buckeyes lead. C

hase Audige kept Northwestern (6-5, 3-4) in the game, scoring 21 of his career-best 25 points in the first half.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office executed "Operation Centennial Sweep."
Large drug investigation underway in Jackson County
File image
Two-car crash sends car into downtown Parkersburg building
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone 80 or older will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m....
UPDATE: Age limit lowered for COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Parkersburg
UPDATE: Seventh Street Kroger store has reopened, the deli remains closed
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Jan. 13 scoreboard
Basketball (Source: Gray News)
Jan. 12 Scoreboard
Fort Frye cracks the top ten in Ohio Division III girls high school basketball
Ohio girls basketball poll- Jan. 12
The Pioneers kick off their season on March 19
Marietta College Pioneers football team gearing up for shortened season