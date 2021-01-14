Buckeyes best Wildcats
Ohio State downs Northwestern 81-71 in Big Ten hoops.
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 23 points to lead No. 21 Ohio State to an 81-71 win over Northwestern.
The Buckeyes (10-3, 4-3) avenged a one-point loss to the Wildcats on Dec. 26.
Justin Ahrens added 12 points, hitting four 3-pointers, including a timely one late in the second half to help preserve the Buckeyes lead. C
hase Audige kept Northwestern (6-5, 3-4) in the game, scoring 21 of his career-best 25 points in the first half.
