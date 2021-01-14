Castle Museum providing virtual tours and online aspects

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As the coronavirus pandemic has continued to keep visitors away, the Castle Museum in Marietta has found a way to continue bringing history to visitors.

The museum has experienced its share of shutdowns since the start of the pandemic.

They have had to reduce tour sizes and switch to exclusive visits from those who are interested.

But, since the summer, the museum has been offering a more virtual approach for those wanting to learn more about history.

Officials say this has expanded the museum’s outreach to places like Florida and Nevada --- and even far away countries like Scotland.

“With those severe restrictions that we have had because of the shutdowns and the pandemic,” says Castle Museum executive director, Scott Britton. “We’ve just kind of redone our operation to still stay engaged. And, hopefully, when everything gets back to where we can do some more in-person things, we can offer both opportunities to both the in-person and as well as the virtual.”

If all goes as planned, officials say they plan to reopen the museum to the public in April.

If you would like to view the Castle Museum’s virtual learning page, you can click here to find out more about the information that they offer.

