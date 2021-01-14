Advertisement

Chiefs vs. Browns AFC Playoff preview

Cleveland takes on Super Bowl champ Kansas City in AFC Divisional playoff on Sunday
MGNonline.com
MGNonline.com(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(AP) - The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs have rarely met and never in the playoffs despite their long and storied histories.

They certainly are familiar with each other headed into their divisional-round showdown Sunday.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was once a summer intern for Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid.

The Browns’ Baker Mayfield and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes were college rivals.

John Dorsey has his thumbprint on both rosters after stints as general manager for both organizations.

One difference is the upstart Browns (11-6) are aiming for back-to-back playoff wins for the first time since 1950.

The Chiefs (14-2) are aiming for back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs.

